TechGen Metals Reveals High-Grade Assays at Blue Devil

Techgen Metals Ltd. (AU:TG1) has released an update.

TechGen Metals Ltd. has reported high-grade copper and gold assay results from rock chip sampling at its Blue Devil Project, with findings including 18.5g/t gold and 24.9% copper. The company underscores the project’s unexplored potential in a mineral-rich district of Western Australia, and plans to further investigate with geophysics and drilling for a strategic advantage. The recent clearing of access paths and geophysics planning mark the next steps in evaluating this promising site.

For further insights into AU:TG1 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.