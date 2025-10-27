Teaminvest Private Group Ltd Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd ( (AU:TIP) ) has issued an update.

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company has repurchased a total of 144,502 ordinary fully paid securities, with an additional 5,464 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TIP) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Teaminvest Private Group Ltd stock, see the AU:TIP Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 13,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$49.43M

