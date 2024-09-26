Team Internet Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Team Internet Group (GB:TIG) has released an update.

Team Internet Group has announced the buyback of 43,408 of its own shares as part of a share repurchase program initiated on September 9, 2024, with transactions completed on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 129.6 to 131.8 pence per share. Following the buyback, the company’s total voting rights have been adjusted to 258,601,617, with further buyback announcements expected. This move underscores Team Internet’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and confidence in its digital advertising and domain name management operations.

