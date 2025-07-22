Teako Minerals Expands Project Hub and Launches Summer Field Program in Norway

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

1111 Exploration Corp ( (TSE:TMIN) ) has shared an update.

Teako Minerals Corp., a company engaged in exploration activities, has initiated its summer 2025 field mapping and sampling program at its Løkken and Venna VMS projects in central Norway. The company has also expanded its Project Hub by acquiring multiple uranium, VMS, base metal, and rare earth element projects from Element29 AS. This expansion aims to leverage the increasing market interest in Norwegian uranium assets and enhance Teako’s strategic positioning. The field program will focus on advancing copper targets and identifying new drill targets, with specific attention to the economic potential of high-grade copper mineralization at Venna.

More about 1111 Exploration Corp

Average Trading Volume: 99,849

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$5.28M

