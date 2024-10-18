TDb Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend

TDb Split (TSE:XTD) has released an update.

TDb Split Corp. has announced its regular monthly dividend of $0.04375 per Priority Equity share, payable on November 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2024. While Priority Equity shareholders benefit from this distribution, Class A shareholders will not receive dividends for October due to the net asset value restriction. TDb Split’s investment portfolio, focused on Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, aligns with the Priority Equity Portfolio Protection Plan requirements.

