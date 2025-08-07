TBS HOLDINGS Announces Treasury Shares Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
TBS HOLDINGS INC. ( (JP:9401) ) just unveiled an announcement.
TBS HOLDINGS, INC. has announced a plan to acquire up to 2,802,700 of its common shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Off-Auction Treasury Shares Repurchase Trading System. This move, part of a broader strategy outlined in May 2025, involves a total acquisition cost of up to 14.79 billion yen, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.
More about TBS HOLDINGS INC.
Average Trading Volume: 253,662
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen847.9B
