TBC Bank Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

The latest announcement is out from TBC Bank ( (GB:TBCG) ).

TBC Bank Group PLC has announced the purchase of 3,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 4,310 pence each, as part of a buyback program initiated in August 2025. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 55,977,473. This move is likely aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

TBC Bank Group PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales, serving as the parent company of TBC Bank Georgia and TBC Uzbekistan. It provides digitally-led financial services to retail and corporate customers. TBC Bank Georgia is the leading financial services group in Georgia, holding significant market shares in customer loans and deposits. TBC Uzbekistan is a prominent digital banking ecosystem in Central Asia, featuring the largest mobile-only bank in the country and leading digital payment services. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is part of the FTSE 250 Index.

