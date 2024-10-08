TBC Bank Executes Share Buyback Program

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

TBC Bank Group PLC has reported a share buyback, where it purchased 2,020 ordinary shares on October 7, 2024, at prices ranging from 2,500.00 to 2,540.00 pence per share, with the intention to cancel these shares. This move follows the company’s buyback program announced on May 10, 2024, and is part of its strategy to enhance shareholder value. TBC Bank, a leader in digital financial services in Georgia and Central Asia, is listed on the London Stock Exchange and focuses on digitally-led services to its retail and corporate customers.

