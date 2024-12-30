Tawny Tussock Trust Acquires Major Stake in Clara Resources

Aus Tin Mining Limited (AU:C7A) has released an update.
Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
In a significant move for Clara Resources Australia Limited, the Tawny Tussock Trust has become a substantial holder, acquiring a 9.60% voting power through direct holding of 42,729,790 ordinary shares. This development highlights increased investor interest and potential shifts in shareholder dynamics within the company.
For further insights into AU:C7A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.