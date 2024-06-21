Tate & Lyle Executes Share Buyback

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle PLC has actively bought back 226,572 of its own shares on June 21, 2024, as a part of its share repurchase initiative, with prices ranging between £6.19 and £6.34 per share. The company’s treasury now holds 458,171 shares after this transaction, with the aggregate trading conducted across various platforms including the London Stock Exchange. These strategic moves are indicative of Tate & Lyle’s commitment to shareholder value and could be a positive signal for investors watching the company’s stock.

