Tate & Lyle Completes Strategic Primient Stake Sale

Tate & Lyle PLC has successfully finalized the sale of its 49.7% stake in Primient to KPS Capital Partners for $350 million, with net proceeds of approximately $270 million after taxes and costs. The company plans to redistribute the net proceeds to its shareholders through an on-market share buyback program that began on June 20, 2024. This strategic transaction reflects Tate & Lyle’s commitment to delivering value back to its investors.

