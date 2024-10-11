Tate & Lyle Advances Share Buyback Program

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, repurchasing 142,954 of its ordinary shares on October 11, 2024, with prices ranging from £6.89 to £6.95 per share. These shares will subsequently be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in circulation and potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. This move is part of a previously announced initiative to reacquire shares from the market, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure.

