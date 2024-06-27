Tate & Lyle Advances Share Buyback Program

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle PLC has reported the purchase of 364,425 of its own shares under its share buyback program, at prices ranging from £6.03 to £6.16 per share, with a volume weighted average price of £6.10. These shares will be retained in treasury, leaving the company with 1,670,185 shares in treasury and 400,040,074 shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). The transactions were conducted across various trading venues, including the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:TATE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.