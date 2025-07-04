Tata Power Renewables Achieves Record Rooftop Solar Installations in Q1 FY26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Tata Power Company Limited ( (IN:TATAPOWER) ).

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has achieved a record 45,589 rooftop solar installations in Q1 FY26, marking a 416% year-on-year growth. This milestone propels TPREL’s total installations to over 2 lakh, with a cumulative capacity surpassing 3.4 GW, reinforcing its market leadership in rooftop solar and supporting India’s renewable energy goals. TPREL’s efforts contribute significantly to the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana through its ‘Ghar Ghar Solar’ initiative, advancing the country’s energy security and sustainability ambitions. With a robust network of partners and a rapidly expanding customer base, TPREL is also expanding its solar manufacturing footprint, exemplifying its impact on India’s transition to clean energy.

More about Tata Power Company Limited

The Tata Power Company Limited is a leading integrated power company and part of the Tata Group, India’s largest multinational business conglomerate. It owns a diversified portfolio of 15.7 GW, spanning renewable and conventional energy generation, transmission, distribution, trading, storage solutions, and solar cell and module manufacturing. Tata Power is a pioneer in India’s clean energy transition, with 6.9 GW of clean energy generation, and is committed to achieving carbon neutrality before 2045, serving approximately 12.8 million customers nationwide.

