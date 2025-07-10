Tat Hong Launches Sixth Digital Securities Issue to Boost Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Tat Hong Equipment Service Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2153) ).

Tat Hong Equipment Service Co., Ltd. announced the launch of its sixth issue of commercial papers in digital securities under the SDAX Multicurrency CP Facility Programme. This issuance is expected to raise between SGD20 million and SGD25 million, with proceeds intended for use as working capital for the company’s principal businesses, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about Tat Hong Equipment Service Co. Ltd.

Tat Hong Equipment Service Co., Ltd., incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the equipment services industry. The company focuses on providing equipment services and has launched a multicurrency multi-series commercial paper facility programme.

Average Trading Volume: 25,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.27B

