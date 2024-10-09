Tat Hong Launches New Digital Securities Issue

Tat Hong Equipment Service Co. Ltd. (HK:2153) has released an update.

Tat Hong Equipment Service Co., Ltd. has announced the launch of its third issue of commercial papers as digital securities, aiming to raise between SGD15 million and SGD20 million from accredited and institutional investors. These securities come with a 5.4% annual interest rate and a three-month maturity, with the proceeds intended for the working capital of the Group’s principal businesses. This strategic move highlights the company’s innovative approach to financing and commitment to leveraging digital platforms for its financial instruments.

