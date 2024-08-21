Tat Hong Equipment Announces 2024 AGM and Resolutions

Tat Hong Equipment Service Co. Ltd. (HK:2153) has released an update.

Tat Hong Equipment Service Co., Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on September 26, 2024, in Shanghai, where it will present its audited financial statements and address resolutions including director re-elections and auditor re-appointments. The company will also seek approval to issue and deal with additional shares, and to grant offers and options that might extend beyond the specified period, with a cap at 20% of the total Shares in issue.

