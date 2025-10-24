Tasman Resources Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tasman Resources ( (AU:TAS) ) has shared an announcement.

Tasman Resources Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 15,487,709 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issue date set for December 1, 2025. This move is part of a placement or another type of issue, indicating a strategic decision to potentially raise capital or expand its shareholder base, which could impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Tasman Resources

Average Trading Volume: 159,174

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.59M

See more insights into TAS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue