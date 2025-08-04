Taseko Mines to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Taseko Mines ( (TSE:TKO) ) is now available.

On August 1, 2025, Taseko Mines Limited announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, after market close. The company plans to hold a conference call and webcast on August 7, 2025, to discuss these results, providing an opportunity for analysts and investors to engage with management. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TKO) stock is a Hold with a C$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Taseko Mines stock, see the TSE:TKO Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TKO is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 59 reflects moderate financial performance with strengths in cash flow and technical indicators suggesting potential upward momentum. However, significant challenges remain due to valuation issues and production setbacks affecting profitability and future guidance.

More about Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. It is primarily involved in the extraction and production of minerals, focusing on copper and other valuable resources. The company operates in the mining industry and is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including TSX, NYSE American, and LSE.

YTD Price Performance: 47.06%

Average Trading Volume: 625,368

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.34B

