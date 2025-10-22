Taseko Mines Completes US$170 Million Financing to Bolster Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Taseko Mines ( (TSE:TKO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Taseko Mines Limited has successfully closed a bought deal financing, raising gross proceeds of US$170.1 million through the sale of 42 million common shares. The funds are intended to repay existing debt and support general corporate and working capital needs, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and operational capabilities.

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company primarily focused on the extraction and production of copper. The company operates in the mining industry and is involved in both current operations and planned projects, with a significant focus on its Gibraltar and Florence Copper mining operations.

