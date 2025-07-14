Taseko Mines Announces Executive Share Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Taseko Mines ( (TSE:TKO) ) has shared an announcement.

Taseko Mines Limited announced that its Corporate Secretary, Trevor Thomas, exercised 35,000 share options and subsequently sold 35,000 common shares at an average price of $4.92 CAD per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This transaction is part of the company’s executive share dealings, and it complies with EU Market Abuse Regulations, potentially impacting the company’s stock liquidity and shareholder value.

More about Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company primarily involved in the extraction and production of minerals. The company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, NYSE American, and the London Stock Exchange, focusing on the mining industry with a market focus on mineral resources.

See more data about TKO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue