Taruga Minerals Unveils Loyalty Option for Shareholders

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.

Taruga Minerals Limited is offering a Loyalty Option to eligible shareholders, allowing them to purchase options at a low cost as a reward for their support. This initiative aims to raise around $176,507 to fund exploration projects and maintain working capital. The offer, fully underwritten by the company’s directors, provides an opportunity for shareholders to benefit from the company’s future growth.

For further insights into AU:TAR stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.