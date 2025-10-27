Taruga Minerals Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Taruga Minerals Limited ( (AU:TAR) ) has provided an update.

Taruga Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The company has opted for electronic dissemination of the meeting notice, emphasizing digital accessibility for shareholders, which may streamline communication and engagement with stakeholders.

More about Taruga Minerals Limited

Taruga Minerals Limited is a company in the mining industry, primarily focused on mineral exploration and development. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX: TAR.

Average Trading Volume: 1,179,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.57M

Learn more about TAR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue