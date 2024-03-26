Tartisan Advances Kenbridge Project with Strategic Partnerships

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (TSE:TN) has released an update.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. has engaged Northwest Solutions Inc. to support their Kenbridge Nickel Project by designing and managing the construction of an all-season access road, employing advanced technologies like LiDAR and AI analytics. The company has also strengthened its commitment to community integration and environmental stewardship by appointing experienced professionals, including a First Nations Liaison, to ensure the project aligns with local and indigenous interests.

