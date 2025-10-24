Tartana Minerals Enhances Exploration Prospects and Acquires Molloy Regional Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

R3D Resources Limited ( (AU:TAT) ) has issued an update.

Tartana Minerals Limited has updated its announcement regarding exploration activities at its Muscleville prospect, revealing significant copper and gold mineralization that enhances future drill targets. The company has also entered into an agreement to acquire the Molloy Regional Project, which covers prospective ground near the historic Mount Molloy copper-zinc mine. This acquisition, involving the transfer of 10 million TAT shares, aims to expand Tartana’s resource base and strengthen its position in the mining industry.

More about R3D Resources Limited

Tartana Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold resources. The company holds mining leases and is actively engaged in exploration activities in Far North Queensland, Australia, with a particular interest in enhancing drill targets and expanding its resource base.

Average Trading Volume: 149,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$10.06M

For detailed information about TAT stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

