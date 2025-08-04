Targovax ASA Secures Extended Financing Commitment with Atlas

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Targovax ASA ( (GB:0RIS) ) has shared an update.

Targovax ASA has extended its financing commitment with Atlas to ensure operational funding through the end of 2025. This additional financing, involving convertible bonds, provides the company with greater flexibility and supports its ongoing development programs, potentially strengthening its position in the biotechnology industry.

More about Targovax ASA

Circio Holding ASA is a biotechnology company specializing in circular RNA vector expression technology for advanced gene and cell therapies. The company has developed the circVec platform, which enhances RNA and protein expression for various therapeutic applications, including genetic medicine and cell therapy. Circio also continues its immuno-oncology program, TG01, targeting RAS-mutated cancers.

YTD Price Performance: -12.68%

Average Trading Volume: 873,869

Current Market Cap: NOK65.42M

For a thorough assessment of 0RIS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue