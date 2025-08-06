Target Healthcare REIT Reports NAV Growth and Announces Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from Target Healthcare REIT ( (GB:THRL) ) is now available.
Target Healthcare REIT reported a 1.6% increase in its EPRA Net Tangible Assets per share, driven by inflation-linked rent reviews and asset management initiatives. The company declared a fourth interim dividend and highlighted successful re-tenanting efforts that are expected to improve rent collection and EPRA earnings, reinforcing its position as a proactive landlord in the care home sector.
The most recent analyst rating on (GB:THRL) stock is a Buy with a £95.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Target Healthcare REIT stock, see the GB:THRL Stock Forecast page.
Spark’s Take on GB:THRL Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:THRL is a Outperform.
Target Healthcare REIT demonstrates strong financial performance and valuation metrics, with a stable dividend yield and attractive P/E ratio. The technical analysis suggests positive momentum, though caution is advised due to overbought indicators. Recent corporate activities further support a positive sentiment, positioning the company well for future growth.
More about Target Healthcare REIT
Target Healthcare REIT is a UK-listed specialist investor focusing on modern, purpose-built care homes. The company is dedicated to investing in high-quality real estate designed to meet the needs of the healthcare sector, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and social impact.
Average Trading Volume: 1,438,941
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
