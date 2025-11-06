Targa Resources Reports Record Q3 2025 Results

Targa Resources Corp. ( (TRGP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Targa Resources Corp. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services in North America, specializing in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets crucial for energy delivery across the United States and international markets.

Targa Resources Corp. recently reported record financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a significant increase in net income and adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year. The company also announced plans for a 25% increase in its common dividend for 2026, reflecting strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter include a net income of $478.4 million, up from $387.4 million in the same period last year, and an adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion, marking a 19% year-over-year increase. The company also reported record volumes in its Permian operations and significant stock repurchases, totaling $156 million during the quarter. Targa’s ongoing expansion projects, including new gas plants and pipelines in the Permian Basin, are expected to drive future growth.

Targa’s strategic initiatives include the commencement of operations at the Bull Moose II plant and plans for new infrastructure projects such as the Speedway NGL Pipeline and the Copperhead plant. These projects are designed to enhance the company’s capacity and connectivity in key regions, supporting its long-term growth strategy.

Looking ahead, Targa Resources remains optimistic about its financial outlook, estimating full-year adjusted EBITDA to be at the high end of its projected range. The company plans to continue its growth trajectory with ongoing investments in infrastructure and expects to provide meaningful annual increases to its common dividend beyond 2026.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue