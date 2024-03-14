Targa Resources Appoints Caron Lawhorn to Board and Audit Committee

Targa Resources (TRGP) just unveiled an announcement.

Caron A. Lawhorn has been appointed as a Class III Director to a company’s Board, with her term ending at the 2025 annual stockholders’ meeting. She will also join the Board’s Audit Committee. Lawhorn has no existing relationships with the company necessitating disclosure, and her compensation will align with the company’s standard policies for non-employee directors, including stock incentives. Additionally, an indemnification agreement was executed to protect her against liabilities incurred in her directorial role.

See more insights into TRGP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.