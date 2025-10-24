Tango Therapeutics Announces Major Stock Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Tango Therapeutics ( (TNGX) ).

On October 23, 2025, Tango Therapeutics announced a registered direct offering of 21,023,337 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase an additional 3,226,458 shares, expected to raise approximately $197 million. The proceeds will be used to advance the company’s pipeline and support general corporate purposes, with the offering anticipated to close on October 24, 2025. Additionally, Tango entered into a private placement agreement with an accredited investor for 1,732,101 shares, expected to generate $15 million. These financial moves are intended to fund operations and capital expenditures into 2028, strengthening Tango’s position in the biotechnology industry.

More about Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted cancer therapies. The company specializes in precision oncology, leveraging its expertise to create treatments that target specific genetic alterations in cancer cells.

Average Trading Volume: 2,552,286

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $963.5M

