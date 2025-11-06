Tanger Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Tanger Inc. ( (SKT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tanger Inc. presented to its investors.

Tanger Inc., a prominent owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing strong performance metrics and strategic growth initiatives. The company, known for its extensive portfolio of retail centers across the U.S. and Canada, continues to innovate in the retail sector.

In the third quarter of 2025, Tanger Inc. experienced robust tenant demand, leading to record leasing volumes and an all-time high in sales productivity. The company added its sixth new open-air center in less than two years, highlighting its strategic expansion efforts. The acquisition of Legends Outlets, now rebranded as Tanger Kansas City at Legends, marks a significant addition to its portfolio, further strengthening its market presence.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a net income of $0.28 per share, up from $0.22 per share in the previous year, and Funds From Operations (FFO) of $0.60 per share, compared to $0.54 per share last year. The company’s occupancy rate stood at 97.4%, and the average tenant sales per square foot increased to $475. Tanger’s strategic initiatives, including digital marketing efforts and portfolio remerchandising, have contributed to these positive results.

Looking ahead, Tanger Inc. has raised its full-year 2025 guidance, reflecting confidence in its ongoing strategies and market conditions. The management remains focused on unlocking additional value through organic growth and selective acquisitions, supported by a strong balance sheet that offers liquidity and flexibility.

Tanger Inc.’s forward-looking strategy and solid financial performance position it well for continued success in the competitive retail market, as it aims to enhance shareholder value and expand its footprint in key markets.

