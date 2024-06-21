Tandem Diabetes Care Welcomes New EVP and COO

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) just unveiled an announcement.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has appointed Jean-Claude Kyrillos as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, starting June 21, 2024. With a robust background in healthcare leadership roles, including positions at Envista Holdings and Qualcomm Life, Kyrillos brings valuable experience to the Company. His compensation package includes a substantial base salary, performance-based annual bonus, and long-term incentives in the form of restricted stock units, along with customary benefits and severance provisions that protect him in the event of a change of control within the company.

