Tanami Gold NL Achieves Consensus at AGM

Tanami Gold NL (AU:TAM) has released an update.

Tanami Gold NL successfully held its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were passed through a poll. Key outcomes included the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the elections of Mr. Brett Smith and Mr. Carlisle Procter to the board. These results highlight a strong consensus among shareholders, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

