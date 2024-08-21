Tanabe Engineering Reports Strong Quarterly Growth

Tanabe Engineering Corporation (JP:1828) has released an update.

Tanabe Engineering Corporation has reported a positive year-on-year growth in their financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2024, with increases in net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners. The company has seen a 10.7% increase in net sales and a significant 37.5% increase in operating profit, while ordinary profit and profit to owners have also shown healthy growth. Additionally, the forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, suggests modest growth in net sales and a double-digit percentage increase in profits.

