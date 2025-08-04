Tamburi Investment Partners Executes Share Buyback Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tamburi Investment Partners Spa ( (IT:TIP) ) has provided an announcement.

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. announced the purchase of 109,500 ordinary shares on the Euronext Milan market, amounting to 0.059% of its share capital, for a total value of 860,816.78 euros. This move, executed through Equita Sim S.p.A., reflects TIP’s ongoing strategy to manage its treasury shares, which now total 21,078,488 shares, representing 11.432% of its share capital.

More about Tamburi Investment Partners Spa

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. (TIP) is an independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana. The company invests in entrepreneurial excellence with a long-term perspective, focusing on strategic accompaniment and value growth. TIP has invested over 5 billion euros in both listed and unlisted companies, including notable names such as Alpitour, Amplifon, and Moncler.

YTD Price Performance: -5.44%

Average Trading Volume: 173,621

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.31B

