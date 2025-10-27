Tambourah Metals Unveils Promising Gold and Antimony Discoveries at Speewah Nth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tambourah Metals Ltd ( (AU:TMB) ) has shared an announcement.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced promising results from its recent field program at the Speewah Nth project in Western Australia, identifying significant gold and high-grade antimony at the Haydens prospect. The discovery includes notable assay results, with gold, silver, copper, and antimony concentrations, marking the area as a priority for future drilling. This development highlights the potential for economic mineral concentrations and strengthens Tambourah’s strategic focus on critical minerals, potentially enhancing the company’s industry positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Tambourah Metals Ltd

Tambourah Metals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily targets gold, antimony, silver, and copper, with a market focus on identifying and developing economically viable mineral deposits in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 6,881,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$26.99M

