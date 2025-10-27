Tambourah Metals Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Tambourah Metals Ltd ( (AU:TMB) ).

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced the quotation of 2,996,420 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective October 27, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to leverage convertible securities, potentially strengthening its capital structure and providing additional resources for its exploration and development activities.

More about Tambourah Metals Ltd

Tambourah Metals Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the production and exploration of metals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 6,881,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$26.99M

