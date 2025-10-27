Tambourah Metals Ltd Announces New Share Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tambourah Metals Ltd ( (AU:TMB) ) just unveiled an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 2,996,420 fully paid ordinary shares. The company has issued these shares without disclosure to investors, in compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, and confirmed there is no excluded information required to be disclosed.

More about Tambourah Metals Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 6,881,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$26.99M

