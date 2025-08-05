Tamboran Resources Announces Director Departure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest update is out from Tamboran Resources Limited ( (AU:TBN) ).
Tamboran Resources Corporation has announced the cessation of John Ruskin Bell Sr. as a director, effective July 28, 2025. The company has reported that Mr. Bell holds no relevant interests in securities, either as a registered holder or otherwise, and has no interests in contracts, indicating a clean exit from his role.
More about Tamboran Resources Limited
Average Trading Volume: 1,586,213
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$380.6M
