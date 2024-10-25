Tam Jai International Faces Profit Challenges Amidst Market Pressures

Tam Jai International Co., Ltd. (HK:2217) has released an update.

Tam Jai International Co., Ltd. has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant decline of 50% to 60% in profits for the six months ending September 2024 compared to the previous year. This downturn is attributed to challenging economic conditions and increased competition in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. Investors are advised to exercise caution as these markets continue to impact the company’s financial performance.

