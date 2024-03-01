Talphera Board Reshuffle and Nasdaq Compliance Triumph

Talphera (TLPH) has shared an announcement.

Talphera, Inc. recently experienced a shake-up in its board of directors with the resignations of Richard Afable and Howard B. Rosen, followed by Pamela P. Palmer; all citing no disagreements with the company. Amidst these changes, the board committees were promptly restructured. Additionally, the company celebrated regaining compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Requirement, boosting investor confidence after a previous notice of non-compliance. Subsequently, Talphera announced a downsizing of its board, reducing its members from ten to seven, signaling a potential strategic reorganization to the market.

