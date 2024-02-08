Talos Energy Concludes High-Interest Notes Redemption

Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a termination of a material definitive agreement.

On February 7, 2024, the Issuer completed the sale of New Notes and used the proceeds to fully redeem their outstanding 12.00% and 11.750% Notes, including accrued interest. The redemption was pre-announced on January 26, 2024, with specific redemption prices set for each note. Following the redemption, Talos GOM and Talos Finance, along with their guarantors, were released from any further obligations under the indentures governing the redeemed notes. This strategic financial move streamlines the issuer’s obligations and potentially signals a new phase in their capital structure management.

