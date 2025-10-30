Talkspace Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 30, 2025, Talkspace announced its third-quarter financial results, reporting a 25% year-over-year revenue growth to $59.4 million, driven by a 42% increase in Payor revenue. The company achieved a net income of $3.3 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million, reflecting significant improvements from the previous year. The results were supported by product enhancements, new marketing strategies, and additional payor partnerships. The acquisition of Wisdo Health and advancements in AI initiatives are expected to further broaden Talkspace’s mental health services, aiming to enhance access to affordable behavioral health care.

The most recent analyst rating on (TALK) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Talkspace stock, see the TALK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TALK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TALK is a Neutral.

Talkspace’s stock is moderately rated due to its robust revenue growth and strategic partnerships. However, high valuation, profitability challenges, and neutral technical indicators present concerns. The stock’s strength in market expansion and partnerships is offset by its high P/E ratio and declining consumer revenue, necessitating caution.

More about Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider dedicated to offering high-quality mental healthcare services. The company pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist and now provides a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management. Talkspace’s services are accessible through an encrypted web and mobile platform, meeting regulatory requirements, and are available to most Americans through health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, or as a benefit through employers, schools, or government agencies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,400,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $463.9M

