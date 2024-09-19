TalkMed Group Navigates Potential Acquisition Talks

TalkMed Group Ltd. (SG:5G3) has released an update.

TalkMed Group Limited has informed stakeholders that negotiations are in progress regarding potential acquisition interest, though there is no certainty of a deal. Shareholders have been urged to act cautiously and avoid premature decisions concerning their shares. The company promises to provide updates in compliance with SGX-ST Listing Rules when material developments occur.

