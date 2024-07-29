TalkMed Advances CAR-T Therapy Manufacturing

TalkMed Group Ltd. (SG:5G3) has released an update.

TalkMed Group Ltd. has announced its subsidiary BioCell Innovations Pte. Ltd.’s non-binding MOU with Thermo Fisher Scientific to improve the manufacturing of CAR-T immunotherapies in the Asia-Pacific. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development of cell therapies by leveraging BioCell’s vector design expertise and Thermo Fisher’s cell processing technologies. The company will keep its shareholders informed about significant future developments.

