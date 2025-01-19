Talisman Mining Advances Drilling Projects in Australia

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Talisman Mining Limited ( (AU:TLM) ).

Talisman Mining Limited has completed a new phase of drilling at its Durnings Copper-Gold Prospect in New South Wales and initiated preparations for drilling at Mabel Creek in South Australia. Significant developments include intersecting target zones at Durnings and identifying large gravity and magnetic targets at Mabel Creek, with upcoming drilling scheduled for early 2025. The company’s strong financial footing is supported by royalty cash receipts of $2.06 million from the Wonmunna Iron Ore Project, contributing to its $5.596 million cash reserve as of the end of December.

More about Talisman Mining Limited

Talisman Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploring and developing copper-gold and base metal deposits. Their primary projects are located in Australia’s Lachlan Fold Belt and Mabel Creek, with an emphasis on large-scale porphyry and VMS-style deposits.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $25.07M

