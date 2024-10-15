TALi Digital Steadies Finances, Eyes Growth

Tali Digital (AU:TD1) has released an update.

TALi Digital Limited, an Australian digital health company, reports a stable cash burn and a net operating cash outflow of $0.1 million for the first quarter of FY25, maintaining financial guidance. The company highlights an ongoing partnership with Genius Learning for the anticipated Q2 relaunch of its TALi platform, which is set to generate a 20% royalty for TALi on product sales. Additionally, TALi has sold its 10% stake in Healthcarelink Group, actively seeking M&A opportunities to drive growth and increase shareholder value.

