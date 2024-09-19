Talga Group Director’s Shareholding Update

Talga Group Ltd. (AU:TLG) has released an update.

Talga Group Ltd has announced a change in the interests of director Terry Stinson, with an acquisition of 25,922 options exercisable at $0.55 by September 13, 2025. This change is a result of a 1 for 8 shareholder loyalty option offer previously announced. Stinson’s overall holdings in the company now include 207,372 ordinary shares and 600,000 performance rights that are subject to vesting conditions by the end of 2024.

