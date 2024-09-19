Talga Group Director Increases Stake

Talga Group Ltd. (AU:TLG) has released an update.

Talga Group Ltd has issued a change of director’s interest notice, revealing that Director Stephen John Lowe has acquired additional options through a shareholder loyalty offer. Lowe now indirectly holds over 1.1 million ordinary shares and significant options and performance rights which are set to vest by the end of December 2024. The update follows a recent loyalty option offer extended to all eligible shareholders, symbolizing confidence in the company’s ongoing performance and growth.

For further insights into AU:TLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.