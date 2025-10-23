Takebishi Corporation Revises Earnings Forecasts Upward

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Takebishi Corporation ( (JP:7510) ) just unveiled an update.

Takebishi Corporation has revised its earnings forecasts for the second quarter and full fiscal year ending March 2026, citing strong sales in its medical business and semiconductors and devices segment. The company anticipates exceeding previous profit forecasts due to efficient management of SG&A expenses, despite economic uncertainties and prolonged inventory adjustments.

Takebishi Corporation operates in the technology industry, focusing on the medical business and semiconductors and devices segment. The company is known for its industrial PCs for electronic component mounting machines and aims to leverage growth strategies in these areas.

Average Trading Volume: 33,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen31.31B

